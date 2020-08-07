Happy Birthday To Tennis Champion Roger Federer •

Don't Miss
- Updated: August 7, 2020
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates winning his fourth round match against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
The team here @10sBalls wishes Roger a really super Birthday. It has been great seeing him blended in with the Swiss countryside. Yesterday he and Mirka and both sets of twins enjoyed a day at sports camp. We hope Rolex, Nike, Lindt, Mercedes, ATP sent you gifts. We forgot a few. Ok. Moet and BARILLA. If you haven’t seen the Italian girls on the rooftop we HIGHLY recommend you checking it out. Enjoy the photos. Bravo maestro. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!