WTA|ATP Tennis Stars From Berlin • Photo Gallery

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in action against Andrea Petkovic of Germany during their match at the bett1ACES tennis tournament at the Steffi-Graf-Stadium in Berlin, Germany, 13 July, 2020. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Tommy Haas of Germany in action against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany during their match of the second stage of the bett1ACES tennis tournament held at hanger 6 of the inactive Tempelhofer feld airport, in Berlin, Germany, 17 July, 2020. The second part of the exhibition tournament will be played on a hard surface, in an airport hanger converted to a small tennis stadium and will be held under strict hygiene restrictions made to cope with the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Julia Goerges of Germany in action against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia during their bett1ACES tennis tournament match at the Steffi-Graf-Stadium in Berlin, Germany, 13 July 2020. The tournament will be held under strict hygiene restrictions made to cope with the spread of the Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Matteo Berrettini of Italy in action against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during their semi final match at the bett1ACES tennis tournament held at the Steffi-Graf-Stadium in Berlin, Germany, 14 July 2020. The tournament will be held under strict hygiene restrictions made to cope with the spread of the Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia during their match at the second stage of the bett1ACES tennis tournament held at hangar 6 of the inactive Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, 17 July 2020. The second part of the exhibition tournament will be played on a hard surface, in an airport hangar converted to a small tennis stadium and will be held under strict hygiene restrictions to cope with the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action during his Final match against Jannik Sinner of Italy of the bett1ACES tennis tournament held at hanger 6 of the inactive Tempelhofer feld airport, in Berlin, Germany, 19 July, 2020. The second part of the exhibition tournament will be played on a hard surface, in an airport hanger converted to a small tennis stadium and will be held under strict hygiene restrictions made to cope with the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER