NOVAK DJOKOVIC’S FIRST MATCH SINCE SHUTDOWN WILL BE LIVE ON TENNIS CHANNEL THIS WEEKEND

Since early May, the 2020 Re(Open) Tour has shown four live events as professionally ranked tour players gradually take to the courts again for a series of exhibitions and prize-money challenges. Within the next four days it will double that number, including three competitions that are underway Saturday, June 13, alone. In addition to Djokovic’s Adria Tour, Tennis Channel will offer live coverage of the women’s Tipsport Charity Cup in Prague and the men’s Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Cannes, France. All three take place on the weekend of June 13-14, debut rounds before they unfold during the next few weeks. Further, Monday, June 15, will see the start of the Eastern European Championship, also in Belgrade and scheduled to roll out over several weeks. Tennis Channel will have live coverage of the competition (schedule for all events below).