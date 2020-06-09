Teenage Tennis Future Star • Already Star • Coco Gauff Gallery

Cori Gauff of the US returns to compatriot Venus Williams in their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 01 July 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Coco Gauff of the US serves to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2019. The US Open runs from 26 August through 08 September. EPA-EFE/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD

Coco Gauff of USA reacts after winning her women’s singles second round match against Sorana Cirstea of Romania at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Cori Gauff of the USA in action against Simona Halep of Romania during their fourth round match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 08 July 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Coco Gauff of the US hits a return to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2019. The US Open runs from 26 August through 08 September. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Coco Gauff of the USA in action during her third round match against Naomi Osaka of Japan on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Coco Gauff of the USA reacts after defeating Timea Babos of Hungary during a match on the fourth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 29 August 2019. The US Open runs from 26 August through 08 September 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

