Rafa And More Photos Of ATP Pro Tennis Players From The French Open

Rafael Nadal of Spain waits for the serve of Dominic Thiem of Austria during their men’s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 09 June 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria plays Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men’s third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 31 May 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Ashleigh Barty of Australia plays Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during their women’s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 08 June 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Dominic Thiem of Austria plays Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men’s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 09 June 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Andrea Petkovic of Germany plays Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their women’s third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 01 June 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Fabio Fognini of Italy plays Alexander Zverev of Germany during their men’s round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 03 June 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

