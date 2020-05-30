Another French Open 2019 Tennis Photo Gallery From 10sBalls • Rafael Nadal And More

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays David Goffin of Belgium during their men’s third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 31 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland during their men’s second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 30 May 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays Petra Martic of Croatia during their women’s third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 31 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Dusan Lajovic of Serbia plays Elliot Benchetrit of France during their men’s second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 30 May 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Madison Keys of the USA reacts after winning against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic their women’s round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 03 June 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning the men’s final match against Dominic Thiem of Austria during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 09 June 2019. Nadal won the French Open title 12th times. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

