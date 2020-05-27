2019 French Open Tennis In Photo Review From 10sBalls

10sBalls.com
Gael Monfils of France plays Dominic Thiem of Austria during their men’s round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 03 June 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland plays Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men’s quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 04 June 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Johanna Konta of Britain plays Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during their women’s semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 07 June 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA
Dominic Thiem of Austria plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men’s semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 07 June 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Amanda Anisimova of the USA reacts as she plays Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their women’s semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 07 June 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Rafael Nadal of Spain (L) plays Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men’s semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 07 June 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

