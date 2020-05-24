10sBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / TennisBalls • 10s Looks At The 2019 French Open Photo Gallery

TennisBalls • 10s Looks At The 2019 French Open Photo Gallery

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Dominic Thiem of Austria during their men’s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 09 June 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women’s second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 30 May 2019 EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays Dominic Thiem of Austria during their men’s semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 07 June 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Serena Williams of the USAreacts as she plays Sofia Kenin of the USA during their women’s third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 01 June 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI
Dominic Thiem of Austria plays Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men’s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 09 June 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA
Ashleigh Barty of Australia plays Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during their women’s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 08 June 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

🎾🎾🎾

If you enjoyed story please sign up for our mailing list or follow us on:

Facebook | 10sBalls.com

Twitter | @10sBalls_com

Instagram | @10sballs_com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *