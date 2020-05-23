10sBalls.com
Home / Top Story / 10sballs.com Congratulates Captain Tom Moore For Being Awarded Knighthood For His NHS Fundraising

10sballs.com Congratulates Captain Tom Moore For Being Awarded Knighthood For His NHS Fundraising

Captain Tom Moore will be knighted for his fundraising efforts after a special nomination from the British prime minister Boris Johnson and approved by the Queen this past week.

The war veteran raised more than £32m for NHS charities by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April.

Boris Johnson said Moore provided the country with “a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus”.