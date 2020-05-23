Don't Miss
- 10sballs.com Congratulates Captain Tom Moore For Being Awarded Knighthood For His NHS Fundraising
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Elina Svitolina | Tennis 10sBalls
- Federer-Nadal, Murray-Kyrgios, And The Other Top Instagram Live ATP Tennis Player Chats During Coronavirus Hiatus
- Forget The Tennis • Happy Birthday, Colonel Tom
- 10sBalls Shares • To The Bins And Back! Part Four In An Occasional Series On Life In Lockdown In London
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Michael Chang | Tennis 10sBalls
- Rome Open 2019 Gallery With WTA And ATP Players – 10sBalls.com
- TennisBalls Shares A Photo Gallery From Rome 2019 • ATP/WTA Players
- To The Bins And Back! Part Three In An Occasional Series About Life In Lockdown In London • Some Tennis News Too
- To All The Tennis Mothers – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY
10sballs.com Congratulates Captain Tom Moore For Being Awarded Knighthood For His NHS Fundraising
-
- Updated: May 23, 2020
Captain Tom Moore will be knighted for his fundraising efforts after a special nomination from the British prime minister Boris Johnson and approved by the Queen this past week.
The war veteran raised more than £32m for NHS charities by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April.
Boris Johnson said Moore provided the country with “a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus”.