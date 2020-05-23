UTR Pro Match Series Presented By Tennis Channel • Post Match Recap: Saturday May 23

Editors’ Note • These matches were played on a private court. We’ve watched a few of the matches and it’s got a different feel. It’s actually more relatable.

Check it out.

COMPETITION, INTENSITY REMAIN HIGH ON DAY 2 OF UTR PRO MATCH SERIES

UTR Pro Match Series played on a private court in West Palm Beach

Alison Riske Climbs to the Top, Amanda Anisimova Chalks Up First Win of the Weekend, Danielle Collins and Ajla Tomljanović Match Cut Short by Rain, Resumes Tomorrow



Four WTA Stars • Alison Riske, Amanda Anisimova, Danielle Collins and Ajla Tomljanović returned to the private court in West Palm Beach, FL for an electric Day 2 of the UTR Pro Match Series, the first professional women’s tennis event since the global shutdown.



The competition was getting fierce, and without the cheers of the crowds, viewers tuning in had unfiltered access to the intensity from the players on the court. The action wasn’t just in the sizzling forehands and overheads – viewers at home could hear players cheer themselves on, groan at a missed shot, slam a racquet, and even share laughs. Florida thunderstorms cut the day short in the midst of an intense tiebreaker between Danielle Collins and Ajla Tomljanovic, who will resume play before the finals and 3rd/4th rounds tomorrow.



Ajla Tomljanovic

World #19 Alison Riske (UTR 13.19) moved to 2-1 in round robin play after dispatching fellow American Collins (UTR 13.07) 4-1 1-4 4-1. 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova (UTR 13.04) then earned a comeback win over Tomljanovic (UTR 12.85), as the 18-year-old star earned her first win in the tournament. With Anisimova’s win, Riske secured her spot in Sunday’s championship and the last round robin showdown between Tomljanovic and Collins would now determine the second finalist. After the two players each won a set by virtue of a tiebreaker, the deciding third set was delayed due to rain.



The UTR Pro Match Series is the first live tennis tournament to be broadcast internationally since the world shut down due to the pandemic, and showcases a vision for how tennis can be played locally and safely with 1:1 match play, and have results count globally via the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR). UTR MatchPlay helps players get back into the game by organizing safe, local one on one matches where results count for their universal tennis rating. Anyone in the world can create a match, play, and post your score. To kick off the new platform, anyone who registers for UTR MatchPlay now through June 5 will be eligible to win a free one week trip to train at the world-renowned IMG Academy for themselves and their UTR MatchPlay opponent.



Danielle Collins

Every UTR Pro Match Series event follows enhanced safety precautions, implementing strict screening, cleaning and social distancing measures for players, officials and staff. There are no spectators, no handshakes and no ballkids. The court and facility are professionally disinfected before and after play. Each player provides their own set of marked balls for use during the match. Players provide their own drinks and towels, and each have their own separate tented area off the court.



The UTR Pro Match Series Women’s Event broadcast continues live on Tennis Channel beginning one hour early at 11 AM ET Sunday, May 24 for Collins and Tomljanovic to play the third set of their match. This will be followed by the 3rd/4th playoff where Anisimova will face the loser of Collins/Tomljanovic; followed by the finals where Riske will face the winner of the earlier match. The format of the 3rd/4th playoff will be a 2 out of 3 Fast 4 sets; the format of the Finals will be 2 full sets



PLAYER LINEUP

Alison Riske – 4th ranked American, WTA #19, UTR 13.19 (#14)

– 4th ranked American, WTA #19, UTR 13.19 (#14) Amanda Anisimova – 5th ranked American, WTA #28, UTR 13.04 (#33)

– 5th ranked American, WTA #28, UTR 13.04 (#33) Danielle Collins – 8th ranked American, WTA #51, UTR 13.07 (#28)

– 8th ranked American, WTA #51, UTR 13.07 (#28) Ajla Tomljanović – 2nd ranked Australian, WTA #56, UTR 12.85 (#68)

DAY 2 STANDINGS

Alison Riske 2-1 (d. Collins)

Danielle Collins 1-1

Ajla Tomljanović 1-1

Amanda Anisimova 1-2 (d. Tomljanović)

SCHEDULE OF PLAY – SUNDAY MAY 24th at 11:00 AM ET ( eastern time USA )

11:00 AM ET Only On Tennis Channel