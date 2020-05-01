Tennis From Germany With Star Dustin Brown • LIVE MATCHES RETURN TO TENNIS CHANNEL

Don't Miss
- Updated: May 1, 2020
|Germany’s Tennis Point Exhibition Series Features Eight Men’s Tour Players May 1-4, Available on the Network and to Everyone in the United States on www.tennis.com
|Daily Studio Show Tennis Channel Live Opens New Five-Week Season May 4
|After almost two months without professional tennis during the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, Tennis Channel will bring live matches back to viewers this weekend, May 1-4. Based in Germany, the Tennis Point Exhibition Series will feature eight men’s tour players in a 32-match, round-robin competition with prize money and playoffs on the last day of play. The event is the first to include professional players since the men’s and women’s tennis tours went on hiatus in March. Tennis Channel will show the complete, live tournament on television and will make it available on-demand via the Tennis Channel app and www.tennis.com website, beginning Friday, May 1, at 3 a.m. ET.
|The event marks the beginning of Tennis Channel’s May programming schedule, which includes new weekly themes for Tennis Channel Live, the daily studio show the network introduced at the start of the sport’s March suspension.
|With the German government’s relaxation of coronavirus-prevention restrictions, the Tennis Point Exhibition Series will take place behind closed doors in the nation’s Rhineland-Palatinate state without any fans in attendance. The event will follow the ATP Next Gen scoring format: best-of-three short sets to four; tiebreaks at three and no-advantage scoring. German star Dustin Brown headlines the field, with each player competing in two matches a day, followed by playoffs to determine final standings on Monday, May 4. Coverage begins on Tennis Channel and www.tennis.com each day at 3 a.m. ET, and continues until approximately noon ET.
|“We’re as excited as tennis fans everywhere to see the game return, and thrilled to be able to present this live competition with ranked players on Tennis Channel, as the first competitive tournament since the professional tours shut down in March,” said John MacDonald senior vice president, content programming. “We fully embrace safe-play guidelines and continue to work with players, event organizers and sponsors to present this breakthrough event – and hopefully additional ones in the weeks to come – for fans across the country.”
|Weekday news-and-talk show Tennis Channel Live will return Monday, May 4, at 12 p.m. ET. The three-hour daily tennis conversation reviews one theme each week, with a host, network analysts and guest joining via videoconference. The schedule of topics for the next five weeks includes: the Australian Open, 10 days of top-10 countdown series The Ten and a two-week encore of the 2019 French Open. With varying lineups, and hosts guide the discussion and share the sport’s latest updates, joined by an analyst roster that includes Hall of Famers Jim Courier, Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin), Andy Roddick (@andyroddick) and Lindsay Davenport (@LDavenport76). Also on the commentary team are sportscaster Mary Carillo; coach Paul Annacone (@paul_annacone); Sports Illustrated‘s Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim); and former players Chanda Rubin (@Chanda_Rubin), Prakash Amritraj (@PrakashAmritraj), Jimmy Arias (@ariastennis), Jan-Michael Gambill (@JanmikeGambill)
|In general Tennis Channel Live runs from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET, with same-day encore editions at 8 p.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET. An exception is this Friday when the Tennis Point Exhibition Series will be underway during the show’s live window. As the network runs an encore of the 2019 French Open on the weeks of May 25 and June 1, Tennis Channel Live will take place from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. ET. Each Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. ET the network will air a “Best of the Week”.
|Tennis Channel Live May 2020 Weekly Themes/Daily Schedules
|Week of Theme Monday-Friday Daily Topics
Monday, May 4 2020 Australian Open 2017, 2018, 2018, 2020 (no Friday edition)Monday, May 11 The Ten (top-10 countdown) Men, Women, Seasons, Hotheads, TrailblazersMonday, May 18 The Ten Upsets, Americans, Rivalries, Jaw Droppers, HeartbreaksMonday, May 25 2019 French Open First Week Encore MatchesMonday, June 1 2019 French Open Second Week Encore Matches
