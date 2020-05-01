Tennis From Germany With Star Dustin Brown • LIVE MATCHES RETURN TO TENNIS CHANNEL

After almost two months without professional tennis during the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, Tennis Channel will bring live matches back to viewers this weekend, May 1-4. Based in Germany, the Tennis Point Exhibition Series will feature eight men’s tour players in a 32-match, round-robin competition with prize money and playoffs on the last day of play. The event is the first to include professional players since the men’s and women’s tennis tours went on hiatus in March. Tennis Channel will show the complete, live tournament on television and will make it available on-demand via the Tennis Channel app and www.tennis.com website, beginning Friday, May 1, at 3 a.m. ET.