Don't Miss
- Tennis Schedule Takes Another Hit With Upcoming Cancellation Of Olympics
- Tennis News On The Laver Cup In Boston 2020 • Via Facebook
- Tennis • Where Is The Sport When We Need It Most? The Unexpected Twist In The Covid-19 Crisis
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Barbora Strycova | Tennis 10sBalls
- Tennis News • Other Tournaments Were Not Too Pleased About The French Open Going Rogue
- Tennis • 10sBalls Photos Of The Amazing Roger Federer • GOAT
- Wilson – New Ultra Tennis Racket
- Tennis • Bollé Sunglasses Introduces New Court Lens Design For 2020
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Daniil Medvedev | Tennis 10sBalls
- SOLINCO SPORTS UNVEILS “CONFIDENTIAL” THE LATEST AND GREATEST TENNIS STRINGS
Tennis News On The Laver Cup In Boston 2020 • Via Facebook
-
- Updated: March 24, 2020
COVID-19 AND LAVER CUP 2020
How does the COVID-19 pandemic impact Laver Cup 2020?
At this time, we plan for Laver Cup Boston 2020 to take place as scheduled.
We are actively monitoring all developments and directives as it relates to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The health and safety of our players, fans, officials, staff, volunteers and partners is our primary concern.
We will adjust our plans, preparation and policies as required by and with due consideration of the recommendations of government, medical and security officials and keep you informed of any such changes.
While all tickets and hospitality packages to Laver Cup Boston 2020 are non-refundable, in the event Laver Cup Boston 2020 is cancelled, purchasers will be eligible for refunds.
🎾🎾🎾