Tennis News On The Laver Cup In Boston 2020 • Via Facebook

COVID-19 AND LAVER CUP 2020

How does the COVID-19 pandemic impact Laver Cup 2020?

At this time, we plan for Laver Cup Boston 2020 to take place as scheduled.

We are actively monitoring all developments and directives as it relates to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The health and safety of our players, fans, officials, staff, volunteers and partners is our primary concern.

We will adjust our plans, preparation and policies as required by and with due consideration of the recommendations of government, medical and security officials and keep you informed of any such changes.

While all tickets and hospitality packages to Laver Cup Boston 2020 are non-refundable, in the event Laver Cup Boston 2020 is cancelled, purchasers will be eligible for refunds.

