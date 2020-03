Tennis • 10sBalls News From Facebook • French Open • U.S. Open • Laver Cup

Roland-Garros via Facebook:

The Roland-Garros tournament will be played from 20th September to 4th October 2020.

The current confinement measures have made it impossible for us to continue with the dates originally planned. More informations: http://bit.ly/3aYZ9bC

#RolandGarros

U.S. Open via Facebook:

Laver Cup via Facebook:

🎾🎾🎾

If you enjoyed story please sign up for our mailing list or follow us on: