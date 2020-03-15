10sBalls.com
Tennis • 10sBalls Shares Photos Of The Magic Of Monfils

Tennis • 10sBalls Shares Photos Of The Magic Of Monfils

Gael Monfils of France in action during his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis ATP Championships 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Gael Monfils of France hits a return to Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain during their match on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 27 August 2019. The US Open runs from 26 August through 08 September. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE
Gael Monfils of France in action during his men’s singles fourth round match against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 27 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO
Gael Monfils of France hits a return to Matteo Berrettini of Italy, during their match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2019. The US Open runs from 26 August through 08 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Frenchman Gael Monfils during his match against Joao Sousa from Portugal on the third day of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, 12 February 2020. EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK

