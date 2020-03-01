10sBalls • Tennis Photo’s From Around The Globe ATP | WTA

10sBalls.com
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with his trophy after winning his final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis ATP Championships 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 February 2020.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates with her trophy after winning her final match against Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic at the WTA Qatar Ladies Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, 29 February 2020. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL
Rafael Nadal (L) of Spain and Taylor Fritz of the USA pose with their trophies after the Men’s singles final match of Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, 29 February 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID GUZMAN
Winner Novak Djokovic (R) of Serbia shakes hand with Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) of Greece after winning his final match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis ATP Championships 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Heather Watson of Britain pose for photos with her trophy after winning against Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the Women’s Singles final of the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, 29 February 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID GUZMAN
Winner Aryna Sabalenka (L) of Belarus celebrates with her trophy next to runner-up Petra Kvitova (R) of Czech Republic during the final match of the WTA Qatar Ladies Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, 29 February 2020. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with his trophy after defeating Taylor Fritz of the USA in the Men’s singles final match of Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, 29 February 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID GUZMAN

