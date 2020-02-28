Tennis News • Doubles Update For BNP Paribas • Pospisil And Sock Reunite, Also Rafael Nadal And Marc Lopez & Djokovic Playing • Full List Here

By Ricky Dimon

PopSock is getting the band back together.

Vasek Pospisil and Jack Sock, who took the doubles world by storm from 2014 to 2016, announced earlier this week that they are teaming up for next month’s Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami.

They won Wimbledon in 2014 as an unseeded duo, reached two Indian Wells finals (including the title in 2015), lifted the Beijing trophy also in 2015, and reached four other Masters 1000 finals. A split in 2016 was due mostly to Pospisil’s drop in the singles rankings, forcing him to play a different schedule from that and Sock.

Although the Canadian and American are not ranked high enough for automatic entry, they will of course get wild cards in Indian Wells, Miami, and likely at any other event they desire.

“We’ll see ya’ll soon,” Sock wrote on Instagram. “Popsock. Is. Back.”

Pospisil also chimed in on social media: “The return of Popsock? Indian Wells here we come.”

“I’m excited,” Nick Kyrgios wrote in response to Sock’s post.

The Pospisil-Sock return is hardly the only news from this week’s release of the Indian Wells doubles entry list. As always, this event more than any other brings out the stars to the doubles court. Rafael Nadal is pairing with fellow Spaniard Marc Lopez, while Serbian friends Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki are also on the list.

Indian Wells doubles entry list

MAIN DRAW:

Cabal/Farah

Ram/Salisbury

Kubot/Melo

Dodig/Polasek

Granollers/Zeballos

Herbert/Mahut

Wawrinka/A.Zverev

Goffin/Schwartzman

Krawietz/Mies

Dimitrov/Thiem

Auger-Aliassime/Fognini

Khachanov/Rublev

Klaasen/Marach

Bautista Agut/de Minaur

Koolhof/Mektic

Pavic/Soares

Rojer/Tecau

Carreno Busta/Garin

Peers/Venus

Mannarino/Monfils

Hurkacz/Paire

Melzer/Roger-Vasselin

Bryan/Bryan

ALTERNATES:

Bopanna/Shapovalov

J.Murray/N.Skupski

Chardy/Martin

Demoliner/Medvedev

Krajinovic/Lajovic

Evans/Kyrgios

Isner/Querrey

Raonic/Skugor

Kontinen/Struff

Cuevas/Tsitsipas

S.Gonzalez/Pella

Pospisil/Sock

Bambridge/McLachlan

Editors Note • amazing doubles draw. Amazing to see the Bryan Brothers just make the cut. This is truly an amazing doubles draw. And to see the Alternates list it’s a whose who of dubs titles and slam titles and former Top 10 ers (LJ)

