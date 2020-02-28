- Tennis News • Doubles Update For BNP Paribas • Pospisil And Sock Reunite, Also Rafael Nadal And Marc Lopez & Djokovic Playing • Full List Here
- Updated: February 28, 2020
By Ricky Dimon
PopSock is getting the band back together.
Vasek Pospisil and Jack Sock, who took the doubles world by storm from 2014 to 2016, announced earlier this week that they are teaming up for next month’s Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami.
They won Wimbledon in 2014 as an unseeded duo, reached two Indian Wells finals (including the title in 2015), lifted the Beijing trophy also in 2015, and reached four other Masters 1000 finals. A split in 2016 was due mostly to Pospisil’s drop in the singles rankings, forcing him to play a different schedule from that and Sock.
Although the Canadian and American are not ranked high enough for automatic entry, they will of course get wild cards in Indian Wells, Miami, and likely at any other event they desire.
“We’ll see ya’ll soon,” Sock wrote on Instagram. “Popsock. Is. Back.”
Pospisil also chimed in on social media: “The return of Popsock? Indian Wells here we come.”
“I’m excited,” Nick Kyrgios wrote in response to Sock’s post.
The Pospisil-Sock return is hardly the only news from this week’s release of the Indian Wells doubles entry list. As always, this event more than any other brings out the stars to the doubles court. Rafael Nadal is pairing with fellow Spaniard Marc Lopez, while Serbian friends Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki are also on the list.
Indian Wells doubles entry list
MAIN DRAW:
Cabal/Farah
Ram/Salisbury
Kubot/Melo
Dodig/Polasek
Granollers/Zeballos
Herbert/Mahut
Wawrinka/A.Zverev
Goffin/Schwartzman
Krawietz/Mies
Dimitrov/Thiem
Auger-Aliassime/Fognini
Khachanov/Rublev
Klaasen/Marach
Bautista Agut/de Minaur
Koolhof/Mektic
Pavic/Soares
Rojer/Tecau
Carreno Busta/Garin
Peers/Venus
Mannarino/Monfils
Hurkacz/Paire
Melzer/Roger-Vasselin
Bryan/Bryan
ALTERNATES:
Bopanna/Shapovalov
J.Murray/N.Skupski
Chardy/Martin
Demoliner/Medvedev
Krajinovic/Lajovic
Evans/Kyrgios
Isner/Querrey
Raonic/Skugor
Kontinen/Struff
Cuevas/Tsitsipas
S.Gonzalez/Pella
Pospisil/Sock
Bambridge/McLachlan
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.
Editors Note • amazing doubles draw. Amazing to see the Bryan Brothers just make the cut. This is truly an amazing doubles draw. And to see the Alternates list it’s a whose who of dubs titles and slam titles and former Top 10 ers (LJ)
