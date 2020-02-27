Tennis Fashion From FILA • New Tennis Collections • Ladies Shoe Is Awesome | Pretty Too • Kim Clijsters Will Be Wearing

FILA Introduces New PLR and 30 Love Tennis Collections for Indian Wells and Miami

FILA sponsored tennis players are sure to make a statement this spring sporting two contemporary, standout collections on court at Indian Wells and Miami. The electric, eye-catching design of the archival PLR collection and the chique, feminine allure of the women’s 30 Love collection will pack a powerful on-court punch at the first two Masters 1000 and Premier Mandatory tournaments of the season.

Men’s PLR Collection

FILA’s newest iteration of the PLR collection is yet another tip of the hat to the brand’s original Creative Director Pierluigi Rolando. In a prophetic play on today’s trends and yesterday’s respect of the game, the PLR collection offers acid lime details complemented by rich navy and white hues to deliver a color palette that is sure to slice through any crowd. The PLR Polo features the classic FILA F-Box along with simple vertical lines that are amped with cleverly intricate angles, while the Singles Polo offers a simpler, classic look of legend and legacy. The PLR Crew and Doubles Crew highlight the same eye-catching colors in varying designs.

Each of the tops pairs perfectly with the signature striped drawcord of the PLR Short, available in blueprint or white. An acid-boosted F-Box Tennis Tee completes the ensemble, while a UV Blocker Long Sleeve Top offers protection from the warm Indian Wells and Miami sun. The PLR collection will be worn at Indian Wells and Miami by top FILA sponsored tennis players John Isner, Sam Querrey and Reilly Opelka, among others.

Women’s 30 Love Collection

Top female FILA sponsored players, including World No. 1 Ash Barty, No. 3 Karolina Pliskova, No. 5 Sofia Kenin and No. 6 Kiki Bertens will be ready to spring into action at Indian Wells and Miami showcasing the beautiful 30 Love collection. Berry tones and feminine finishes sweep through a collection that tastefully offers unparalleled performance and style, tied and true to FILA fashion.

The 30 Love collection boasts a variety of tank options, including the elegant Cami Tank, the Tie Up Racerback Tank, the sleek and slim Twist Back Tank and the color-blocked Full Coverage Tank – each of which are offered in varieties of the collection’s primary color palette of white, cyclamen and crimson. Additionally, the Petal Cap Sleeve Tee in cyclamen and crimson is the perfect option for those looking for a more conservative option.

All tops pair back to the Side Tie Skort for sophisticated yet playful look, while the A-Line and Active Skorts offer a more traditional silhouette. The 30 Love Dress adds a powerful statement piece to the collection, featuring a classic silver cut out F-Box logo, black binding at the front and back V, as well as an elegant side cut out detail at the right waist. The 30 Love Petal Jacket and UV Blocker Long Sleeve Top round out the collection.

All FILA sponsored athletes will wear new colorways of the Axilus 2 Energized on court at Indian Wells and Miami. The women’s shoe complements the daring pastels of the 30 Love collection with a White / Cyclamen / Crimson colorway with rose petals, while the men will wear an Acid Lime / Blueprint / White palette. FILA’s most popular performance tennis shoe ever has propelled the brand’s roster of sponsored players to unparalleled success, including four of the current top six WTA players in the world.

FILA has a long and distinguished history in the world of tennis that includes endorsements of ATP Tour and WTA athletes, tennis tournaments and organizations. FILA is a sponsor of the BNP Paribas Open, the Tennis Hall of Fame Open, the Rogers Cup and Coupe Rogers, the Western & Southern Open, the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, the Argentina Open, the Cordoba Open, the Rio Open, the Brasil Open, the Rakuten Japan Open and the Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship. In addition to event partnerships, FILA is an official supplier to Tennis Canada, the Argentine Tennis Association (AAT) Junior Tennis Champions Center, Van der Meer Tennis, John Newcombe Tennis Ranch, and the Kim Clijsters Academy in Belgium.

The FILA® brand was established over a century ago by the FILA brothers of Biella, Italy. FILA® is now a leading sport and leisure footwear and apparel brand that is distributed worldwide. FILA has achieved world-class recognition in tennis by marketing high design and style content products that are endorsed by professional athletes from around the world.

