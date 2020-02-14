10sBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / 10sBalls Tennis Photos Of WTA Stars • Bertens, Bencic, Vekic, Rybakina, And Dodin

10sBalls Tennis Photos Of WTA Stars • Bertens, Bencic, Vekic, Rybakina, And Dodin

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action against Anastasia Potapova of Russia during their quarter final match at the St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2020 WTA tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, 14 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in action against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during their match at the St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2020 WTA tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, 12 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Donna Vekic of Croatia in action during her second round match against Ekaterina Aleksandrova of Russia at the St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2020 WTA tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, 13 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in action during her quarter final match against Oceane Dodin of France at the St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy WTA tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, 14 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Oceane Dodin of France in action during her quarter final match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy WTA tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, 14 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action against Anastasia Potapova of Russia during their quarter final match at the St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2020 WTA tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, 14 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland reacts during her quarter final match against Maria Sakkari of Greece at the St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2020 WTA tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, 14 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

🎾🎾🎾

If you enjoyed story please sign up for our mailing list or follow us on:

Facebook | 10sBalls.com

Twitter | @10sBalls_com

Instagram | @10sballs_com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *