10sBalls Tennis Photos Of WTA Stars • Bertens, Bencic, Vekic, Rybakina, And Dodin

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action against Anastasia Potapova of Russia during their quarter final match at the St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2020 WTA tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, 14 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in action against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during their match at the St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2020 WTA tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, 12 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Donna Vekic of Croatia in action during her second round match against Ekaterina Aleksandrova of Russia at the St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2020 WTA tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, 13 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in action during her quarter final match against Oceane Dodin of France at the St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy WTA tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, 14 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Oceane Dodin of France in action during her quarter final match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy WTA tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, 14 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland reacts during her quarter final match against Maria Sakkari of Greece at the St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2020 WTA tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, 14 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

