Indian Wells Tennis Garden Wheelchair Championships Feb 13-16th • Please Come Watch • Free Admissions
- Updated: February 13, 2020
The Indian Wells Tennis Garden Wheelchair Championships will feature players from across the globe, and include top players David Wagner, Nick Taylor, Emmy Kaiser, and more competing in the Coachella Valley.
Both men’s and women’s singles and doubles will be featured and provide players with a chance to compete for cash prizes and ITF ranking points, as well as the opportunity to qualify for the Para Pan Am Games, the World Team Cup and the Paralympic games.
The event, which is part of the ITF UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, is being held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the ninth consecutive year.
Editors Note • check out these amazing athletes. Some true tennis skills and always great sportsmanship and camaraderies.
🎾🎾🎾