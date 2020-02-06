Tennis • 10sBalls Shares A FILA Photo Gallery Of Schwartzman, Kenin, Isner, Bertens, Lajovic, And Barty

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in action during his men’s singles third round match against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Sofia Kenin of USA in action during her women’s singles final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 01 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

John Isner of USA in action during his men’s singles first round match against Thiago Monteiro of Brazil at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS MALASIG

Kiki Bertens of Netherlands in action during her women’s singles third round match against Zarina Diyas in Kazakhstan at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in action during his men’s singles third round match against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during a round three Women’s Singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in action during his men’s singles third round match against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

