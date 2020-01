10sBalls | Tennis Photos Of The Australian Open

Kristina Mladenovic (R) of France and Timea Babos (L) of Hungary pose with their trophy after winning their women’s doubles final match against Su-wei Hsieh of Taiwan and Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 31 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Spectators cheer during the men’s singles semi final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR

A fan of late Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant the fourth round match between Simona Halep of Romania and Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 27 January 2020. According to media reports, Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Alexandra Eala (L) of Philippines and Priska Nugroho (R) of Indonesia pose with their trophy after winning the girl’s doubles final match against Ziva Falkner of Slovenia and Matilda Mutavdzic of Britain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 31 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The third round match between Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia is reflected in the glassses of a spectator at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL DODGE

A spectator cheers with a Spanish flag during the quarter final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

