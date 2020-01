Tennis|10sBalls Photos From Australia • Alcott, Davidson, Muguruza, Kunieda, Wozniacki, Barty, Kamiji, And Whiley

Dylan Alcott (R) and Heath Davidson (L) of Australia celebrate with the trophy after winning their Quad Wheelchair Doubles final against Andy Lapthorne of Britain and David Wagner of the USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action during her women’s singles semifinal match against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS MALASIG

Shingo Kunieda of Japan in action during his wheelchair singles semi final match against Alfie Hewitt of Britain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2020. EPA-EFE/NATASHA MORELLO

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark poses for photographers after being announced as the Australian Open Woman of the Year during the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action during her women’s singles semifinal match against Sofia Kenin of USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Yui Kamiji (L) of Japan in action during her wheelchair doubles semi final match with Jordanne Whiley (R) of Britain against Sabine Ellerbrock of Germany and Kgothatso Montjane of South Africa at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2020. EPA-EFE/NATASHA MORELLO

