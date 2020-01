Tennis • 10sBalls • Photos of Thiem, Muguruza, Nadal, Wawrinka, Halep, And Zverev From Australian Open

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action during his men’s singles quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action during her women’s singles quarterfinal match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS MALASIG

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his quarter final match against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action during his men’s singles quarterfinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Simona Halep of Romania in action during her women’s singles quarterfinal match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS MALASIG

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men’s singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL DODGE

