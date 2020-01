10sBalls • Shares A Gallery Of Djokovic, Zverev, Barty, Raonic, Kvitova, And Kyrgios At The Aussie Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his quarter final match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during his first round match against Marco Cecchinato of Italy at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action during her women’s singles quarterfinal round match against Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Milos Raonic of Canada in action during his quarter final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL DODGE

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in action against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during a fifth round match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR

Nick Kyrgios of Australia smashes his racquet during his fourth round match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 27 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR

🎾🎾🎾

If you enjoyed story please sign up for our mailing list or follow us on: