Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Stefan Bojic | Tennis 10sBalls
-
- Updated: January 27, 2020
Photo by Behind The Racquet via Facebook
Editors Note: Look for Stefan at the 2020 Australian Open!
10sBalls thanks Noah Rubin for giving us permission to repost these great stories. We wish him and this endeavor the best of luck. Great seeing Noah wearing K-Swiss and playing Solinco Strings.
🎾🎾🎾
#CelebrityBTR-“I believe when players dont make the cut, when they dont become real professionals or crack the top 100, they leave the game with a lot of resentment. This is one of the reasons the sport is where it is today. It’s interesting that after finishing my college career and thinking I was done with tennis, I started experimenting with a racquet and ball. From the start it was a project and I knew what I was doing. I still try to remember why I started it all and the impact that it will have in the long run. At first I didn’t realize it, but with each practice, my love for the actual sport of tennis was coming back. It was really pure and innocent, just like when we were kids. My project brought me back to the sport that I used to love, but was lost somewhere along the way. Now that it’s back again and although I am coming at it from a new angle, I realized the impact this whole journey had on me was extremely underestimated. I have many ideas for the world of tennis, and with each day I’m trying to challenge that creativity. Only time will tell if I was right about my hunch, but I guess what I’m trying to say is that I always had tremendous focus and could see why my work is important. The hardest part about what I do is that people take it on the surface level, which is fine, but sometimes they downgrade it. The complexity of human thought that goes into creating anything new, doesn’t cross their mind. It isn’t any easier within a rigid and old fashioned culture, like we have in tennis. I try to protect it from becoming superficial. I am certain that when you lose the reason you started it all, you lose your true self and it will soon become meaningless to everyone else, just as it did for you.”
— Stefan Bojic (@stef_bojic)
You can check out more Behind The Racquet stories on the link below:
Facebook | Behind The Racquet
Twitter | @BehindTRacquet
Instagram | @behindtheracquet
behindtheracquet.com
🎾🎾🎾