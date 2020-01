10sBalls Shares An EPA Photo Gallery From The Aussie Open Tennis

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during his fourth round match against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Coco Gauff of USA in action during her women’s singles fourth round match against Sofia Kenin of USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS MALASIG

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Marin Cilic of Croatia in action against Milos Raonic of Canada during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR

Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action during her first round match against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine at the Australian Open Gran?d Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 20 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL DODGE

Sofia Kenin of USA in action during her women’s singles fourth round match against Coco Gauff of USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

