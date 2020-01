Tennis Star Caroline “Sunshine” Wozniacki Retires At Australian Open • Photo Gallery

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark holds up a toy koala after losing her third round match against Jabeur Ons of Tunisia on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark receives a flower presentation upon her retirement after being defeated in her women’s singles third round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS MALASIG

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark gestures to the crowd after losing her third round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark is lifted by her father and coach Piotr after losing her third round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark stands on court with her family after losing her third round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark leaves the court after receiving a retirement ceremony on being defeated in her women’s singles third round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS MALASIG

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark speaks to media on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ROB PREZIOSO

