Photo Gallery Of Djokovic, Serena, Federer, Gauff, Nadal, & Osaka At The Australian Open 2020 Tennis

Novak Djokovic of Serbia loses grip on his racquet while in action against Tatsuma Ito of Japan during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL DODGE

Serena Williams of the USA in action during her second round match against Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL DODGE

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during his second round match against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Coco Gauff of USA reacts after winning her women’s singles second round match against Sorana Cirstea of Romania at the Australian Open Gra?nd Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his first round match against Hugo Dellien of Bolivia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Saisai Zheng of China during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

