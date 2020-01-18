Don't Miss
TENNIS CHANNEL’S AUSTRALIAN OPEN COVERAGE SET FOR JANUARY 19-FEBRUARY 2 • TV In America
-
- Updated: January 18, 2020
|Tennis Channel to Show 13 Straight Days of Live Matches During Australian Open 2020
|Tennis Channel will return to the Australian Open for its 13th consecutive year Jan. 19 to Feb. 2 and, for the first time, veteran sportscaster Ted Robinson (@tedjrobinson) will be part of the network’s on-air team. The trip to Melbourne will complete the cycle for Robinson, who has announced matches at tennis’ three other majors in his Emmy Award-winning career. Tennis Channel’s two-week Australian Open telecast begins Sunday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. ET. ( eastern time USA)
|Tennis Channel will again offer 13 consecutive days of live matches in Melbourne, with more than 30 live hours in all (complete schedule follows). Including daily encore matches and lead-in shows, the network will provide nearly 150 hours from the year’s first major. Monday, Jan. 20, will see the first of 10 days of live, primetime match play, staring at 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage runs through the mixed-doubles final on Saturday, Feb. 1, and features singles play through the men’s and women’s quarterfinals along with the men’s and women’s doubles finals.
|Tennis Channel has shown all five of the event’s finals – men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles – since its first Australian Open in 2008. In addition to the greatest players in the world, the network will carry the boys’ and girls’ singles finals live.
|Lead-in show Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open begins Sunday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. ET (evening in the United States – morning in Australia). The program will break down the previous day’s results and examine the upcoming action. Hall of Famers Martina Navratilova (@Martina) and Jim Courier. Tennis reporter and author Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) will also return to the show this year, and again provide tournament stories and analysis. Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open is scheduled nightly from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, to Wednesday, Jan. 29, with the final edition from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30.
|Tennis Channel’s and ESPN’s ongoing Grand Slam alliance includes the Australian Open and gives viewers near round-the-clock tournament enjoyment from Melbourne. Each network utilizes its own commentators during its respective coverage and cross-promotes the combined ESPN-Tennis Channel television offerings.
|Australian Open On-Air Talent
One of the greatest champions in the history of sports, Navratilova is back for her 13th consecutive Australian Open with Tennis Channel. Her 59 major titles across singles, doubles and mixed doubles, 12 of which came at the Australian Open, put her second on the all-time list among both men and women. This year marks the 40th anniversary of her first championship at the Australian Open, where she and Betsy Nagelsen claimed the doubles crown.
|She will be joined by fellow analysts, Hall of Famers and Australian Open champions Courier and Lindsay Davenport (@LDavenport76). Courier won back-to-back titles in Melbourne from 1992-93, defeating Hall of Famer Stefan Edberg in both finals. Davenport has the distinction of winning the first major women’s singles title in the new millennium with her Australian Open championship in 2000.
|Paul Annacone (@paul_annacone) is back as a Tennis Channel commentator in Melbourne, the site of his 1985 doubles championship. He is also known for his work as a coach with two tennis icons, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer. This year marks Sports Illustrated executive editor and senior writer Wertheim’s eighth-straight Australian Open as the network’s on-site reporter. One of sport’s most respected journalists, his tennis column is a weekly sounding board and gathering place for rabid tennis fans (https://www.si.com/author/jon-wertheim).
|In addition to the Melbourne based team, the initial episode of Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open will feature Tennis Channel’s Los Angeles studio with host , Hall of Famer Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) and former World No. 5 Jimmy Arias (@ariastennis).
|Including Austin and Arias in Los Angeles, Tennis Channel’s Australian Open team has won a combined 75 major titles and 17 Australian Open championships.
|Digital Coverage
Tennis Channel’s digital subscription service, Tennis Channel Plus, will have live coverage of the Australian Open qualifiers ahead of the main draw. Matches begin Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. ET. The network will also produce exclusive digital content for www.tennis.com, www.baseline.tennis.com and www.tennischannel.com. Fans will have access to news, video highlights, real-time scoring, interviews, round-the-clock editorial coverage and the network’s Racket Bracket tournament prediction game, throughout the event.
|The network’s social media platforms – Facebook (www.facebook.com/tennischannel), Twitter (www.twitter.com/tennischannel) and Instagram (http://instagram.com/tennischannel) – along with Tennis Magazine‘s Twitter (www.twitter.com/tennis) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/tennismedia) channels will feature daily updates from Melbourne.
|Tennis Channel’s Live 2020 Australian Open Match Schedule(Men’s/Women’s Singles Unless Otherwise Specified) Date Time (ET) Event Monday, Jan. 20 7 p.m.-9 p.m. First RoundTuesday, Jan. 21 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Second RoundWednesday, Jan. 22 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Second RoundThursday, Jan. 23 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Third RoundFriday, Jan. 24 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Third RoundSaturday, Jan. 25 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Round of 16Sunday, Jan. 26 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Round of 16Monday, Jan. 27 7 p.m.-9 p.m. QuarterfinalsTuesday, Jan. 28 7 p.m.-9 p.m. QuarterfinalsWednesday, Jan. 29 7 p.m.-10 p.m. TBA Doubles MatchThursday, Jan. 30 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Mixed-Doubles Semifinal and Women’s Double FinalFriday, Jan. 31 7:15 p.m.-11 p.m. Boys’ and Girls’ Singles FinalsSaturday, Feb. 1 5:30 a.m.-7:30 a.m.; Mixed-Doubles Final; 11 p.m.-12:30 p.m. Men’s Doubles Final
|Tennis Channel will provide same-day replays each day of the Australian Open. The network’s encore schedule of the men’s and women’s singles semifinals and finals is as follows (ET):
|Date Time (ET) Event Thursday, Jan. 30 6 a.m.-2 p.m.; Men’s and women’s semifinals;5 p.m.-10 p.m. Men’s and women’s semifinalsFriday, Jan. 31 6 a.m.-2 p.m.; Men’s and women’s semifinals; 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.; Men’s semifinal; 11 p.m.-3:30 a.m Women’s semifinalSaturday, Feb. 1 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Women’s finalSunday, Feb. 2 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Men’s final
