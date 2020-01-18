TENNIS CHANNEL’S AUSTRALIAN OPEN COVERAGE SET FOR JANUARY 19-FEBRUARY 2 • TV In America

Tennis Channel will again offer 13 consecutive days of live matches in Melbourne, with more than 30 live hours in all (complete schedule follows). Including daily encore matches and lead-in shows, the network will provide nearly 150 hours from the year’s first major. Monday, Jan. 20, will see the first of 10 days of live, primetime match play, staring at 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage runs through the mixed-doubles final on Saturday, Feb. 1, and features singles play through the men’s and women’s quarterfinals along with the men’s and women’s doubles finals.