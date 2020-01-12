TennisBalls Trophy Photo Gallery From The Brisbane International • Pliskova Beats Keys

10sBalls.com
Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic holds the trophy after winning the women’s final match against Madison Keys of USA during the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, 12 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic (L) holds the trophy next to Madison Keys of USA (R) after the women’s final match of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, 12 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic poses with the trophy after winning the final of the Brisbane International Tennis tournament against Madison Keys of the USA, at the Howard Street Wharfs in Brisbane, Australia, 12 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

