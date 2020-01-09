ATP Cup Photo Gallery Of Kyrgios, Cuevas, Medvedev, Khachanov, Nadal, & De Minaur

10sBalls.com
Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts while in action against Cameron Norrie of Britain during their quarter final match on day seven of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia, 09 January 2020. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING

Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay in action during his match against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during day 6 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, 08 January 2020. EPA-EFE/GARY DAY
Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves in his game against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during day 7 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 09 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK EVANS
Karen Khachanov of Russia in action against Guido Pella of Argentina during their match on day 7 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 09 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK EVANS
Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during a practice session on day seven of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia, 09 January 2020. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING
Alex De Minaur of Australia in action against Daniel Evans of Britain during their quarter final match on day seven of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia, 09 January 2020. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING

