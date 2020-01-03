Doha Tennis Features Strong Field, Including Wawrinka And Tsonga, Despite Competing With ATP Cup

Doha features strong field, including Wawrinka and Tsonga, despite competing with ATP Cup

By Ricky Dimon

Gone are the days when Brisbane, Sydney, and Perth were among the cities that provided different forms of tuneup tournaments for the Australian Open. All three have been worked into the new ATP Cup, with Brisbane and Sydney giving up their 250-point events and Perth saying goodbye to the Hopman Cup.

The last one standing is the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha. This year it will be taking place simultaneously with ATP Cup, where most of the top players in the world are participating (it began on Friday and runs through next week). Nonetheless, Doha still features a solid field–especially by 250-point standards.

1 STAN WAWRINKA 16

2 ANDREY RUBLEV 23

3 JO-WILFRIED TSONGA 29

4 MILOS RAONIC 31

5 LASLO DJERE 38

6 FILIP KRAJINOVIC 40

7 ADRIAN MANNARINO 43

8 FRANCES TIAFOE 47

9 FERNANDO VERDASCO 49

10 JEREMY CHARDY 51

11 LORENZO SONEGO 52

12 ALEXANDER BUBLIK 56

13 ALJAZ BEDENE 58

14 MIOMIR KECMANOVIC 59

15 JORDAN THOMPSON 63

16 PABLO ANDUJAR 64

17 PIERRE-HUGUES HERBERT 65

18 RICARDAS BERANKIS 66

19 MIKHAIL KUKUSHKIN 67

20 TENNYS SANDGREN 68

21 KYLE EDMUND 69

22 [WC]

23 [WC]

24 [WC]

25 [Q]

26 [Q]

27 [Q]

28 [Q]

The Qatar ExxonMobil Open has been awarded 250 Tournament of the Year three times in the past six seasons, including just recently in 2019.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is the lone former champion in the 2020 field, having triumphed eight years ago. Fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet, the 2013 title winner, had been on the entry list but withdrew due to injury. Active former champs who are not competing this time around are Roger Federer (three titles), Novak Djokovic (two), and Rafael Nadal (one).

Wawrinka finished runner-up to Andy Murray back in 2008 before returning 10 years later and reaching the quarterfinals in 2018.

The singles and doubles draws will be out later this weekend.

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.

