Tennis 10sBalls Says “Happy New Year” • Trophy And Confetti Gallery

Switzerland’s Roger Federer cheers after winning his tenth title at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday October 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Ashleigh Barty of Australia holds her trophy after defeating Karolina Pliskova of The Czech Republic following their women’s finals match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, 30 March 2019. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Roger Federer of Switzerland holds his trophy after defeating John Isner of the US following their Men’s finals match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, 31 March 2019. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece lifts his trophy after winning the final match against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament in London, Britain, 17 November 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Ashleigh Barty of Australia receives her trophy after winning the women’s singles final match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the WTA Finales 2019 tournament final match in Shenzhen, China, 03 November 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

