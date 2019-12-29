Tennis 10sBalls Photo Gallery Of Wheelchair Athletes From Around The World • Dylan Alcott, Groot, Wagner, And Kamiji

Dylan Alcott of Australia holds his trophy after winning the quad wheelchair singles final against David Wagner of the United States on day 13 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Yui Kamiji of Japan in action against Diede De Groot of Netherlands during the women’s singles wheelchair final on day 13 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

David Wagner of the USA in action against Dylan Alcott of Australia during their men’s quad wheelchair singles third round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING

Diede De Groot of Netherlands in action against Yui Kamiji of Japan during the women’s singles wheelchair final on day 13 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Dylan Alcott of Australia in action against David Wagner of the USA during their men’s quad wheelchair singles third round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING

Diede De Groot of Netherlands poses with her trophy after winning the women’s singles wheelchair final match against Yui Kamiji of Japan on day 13 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Dylan Alcott of Australia kisses his trophy after winning his quad wheelchair singles final match against David Wagner of USA on day 13 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

