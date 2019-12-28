Tennis • 10sBalls Shares A Gallery From 2019 W.T.A. Ladies’ Slams • Osaka, Barty, Halep, Andreescu

Naomi Osaka of Japan poses for photos with her trophy after winning the women’s singles final match against Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Samantha Stosur of Australia (L) and Shuai Zhang of China (R) celebrate after defeating Timea Babos of Hungary and Kristina Mladenovic of France in the women’s doubles final match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR

Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the trophy after winning the women’s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 08 June 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Simona Halep (C) of Romania celebrates with the trophy after winning against Serena Williams of the USA during their final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 13 July 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Timea Babos of Hungary (L) and Kristina Mladenovic of France pose with the trophy after winning the women?s doubles final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 09 June 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan and Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic celebrate with their trophies after winning against Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Yifan Xu of China during their Women’s Doubles final match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 14 July 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams of the US during the women’s final match on the thirteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2019. The US Open runs from 26 August through 08 September. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Elise Mertens of Belgium (L) and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus (R) celebrate with the trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and Ashleigh Barty of Australia during the women’s doubles final match on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 08 September 2019. The US Open runs from 26 August through 08 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

