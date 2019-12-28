Tennis • 10sBalls Shares A Gallery From 2019 A.T.P. Men’s Slams • Rafa, Novak, Roger

Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with the trophy and ball boys and girls after winning the men’s final match against Dominic Thiem of Austria during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 09 June 2019. Nadal won the French Open title 12th times. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Novak Djokovic of Serbia raises the trophy after winning his men’s singles final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 27 January 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (L) and Nicolas Mahut (R) of France pose with their trophy after winning their men’s doubles final match against Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 27 January 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Kevin Krawietz (L) and Andreas Mies of Germany pose with the trophy after winning the men’s doubles final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 08 June 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) with the championship trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland (R) in the men’s final of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 14 July 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO COMMERCIAL SALES

Juan Sebastian Cabal (L) of Colombia and Robert Farah (R) of Colombia celebrate with the trophy after winning against Nicolas Mahut of France and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France during their Men’s Doubles final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 13 July 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the men’s final match on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 08 September 2019. The US Open runs from 26 August through 08 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

