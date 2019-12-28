Don't Miss
- Tennis • 10sBalls Shares A Gallery From 2019 W.T.A. Ladies’ Slams • Osaka, Barty, Halep, Andreescu
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • James Blake | Tennis 10sBalls
- Tennis • 10sBalls Shares A Gallery From 2019 A.T.P. Men’s Slams • Rafa, Novak, Roger
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Stefan Bojic | Tennis 10sBalls
- Ricky’s Top 10 ATP Tennis Men’s Matches Of The Year, Nos. 1-5 — Including Djokovic vs. Federer
- TennisBalls Shares A FILA Tennis Photo Gallery Of Cilic, Barty, Isner, Bertens, Schwartzman, & Babos
- Ricky’s Top 10 Tennis Men’s ATP Matches Of 2019 • Nos. 6 through 10 — Including Thiem vs. Federer
- Tennis • 10sBalls Celebrates Ten Years • Check Out The Winning Christmas Cards
- 10sBalls • TennisBalls Wishes Happy Holidays In A Gallery
- Roger Federer Has New Shoes For Running • He Collaborates With “On”
Tennis • 10sBalls Shares A Gallery From 2019 A.T.P. Men’s Slams • Rafa, Novak, Roger
-
- Updated: December 28, 2019
Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with the trophy and ball boys and girls after winning the men’s final match against Dominic Thiem of Austria during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 09 June 2019. Nadal won the French Open title 12th times. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI
🎾🎾🎾