TennisBalls Shares A FILA Tennis Photo Gallery Of Cilic, Barty, Isner, Bertens, Schwartzman, & Babos

Marin Cilic of Croatia in action against Dominic Thiem of Austria during their round of 16 match at the Rogers Cup in Montreal, Canada, 08 August 2019. EPA-EFE/VALERIE BLUM

Ashleigh Barty of the Australia in action against Kiki Bertens of Netherlands during their women’s singles match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, 25 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

John Isner of the US in action against Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada during their men’s semifinals match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their group stage match at the WTA Finals 2019 tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China, 29 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina reacts as he plays Alexander Zverev of Germany during their match on the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 September 2019. The US Open runs from 26 August through 08 September. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

Timea Babos of Hungary hits a return to Carla Suarez-Navarro of Spain during their match on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 27 August 2019. The US Open runs from 26 August through 08 September. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

