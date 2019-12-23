10sBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / 10sBalls • TennisBalls Wishes Happy Holidays In A Gallery

10sBalls • TennisBalls Wishes Happy Holidays In A Gallery

This vintage @Adidas Christmas stocking is about to be filled… from Sven’s years?

@dunlop @Wilson @Penn used to all make holiday tennis balls. More coming in next gallery.
Thanks to one of our favorite followers we got this little gingerbread house (PB)
This little guy below we’ve had for years. He was an eBay purchase. Not sure of his age. But he is loved
Happy Holidays!

🎾🎾🎾

If you enjoyed story please sign up for our mailing list or follow us on:

Facebook | 10sBalls.com

Twitter | @10sBalls_com

Instagram | @10sballs_com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *