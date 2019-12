TennisBalls Photo Gallery Of Roger Federer & Alexander Zverev In Mexico City

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer poses for the cameras after an exhibition match at Monumental Plaza de Toros Mexico bullring in Mexico City, Mexico, 23 November 2019. The world’s largest bullring was transformed into a tennis stadium to host the exhibition match between Federer and Zverev. The match established a new world record ‘for attendance at a tennis match’, a new record number of 42,517 was reported. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer (R) and German Alexander Zverev (L) participate in a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, 23 November 2019. The bullring of Mexico, the one with the highest capacity in the world, will become a tennis court on Saturday for a few hours for an exhibition match between Roger Federer, world number 3, and German Alexander Zverev, seven in the world ranking. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer in action against German tennis player Alexander Zverev in the Monumental Plaza of Bulls Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico, 23 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

German tennis player Alexander Zverev in action against Swiss tennis player Roger Federer in the Monumental Plaza of Bulls Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico, 23 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer (L) and German Alexander Zverev (R) pose for the cameras after an exhibition match at Monumental Plaza de Toros Mexico bullring in Mexico City, Mexico, 23 November 2019. The world’s largest bullring was transformed into a tennis stadium to host the exhibition match between Federer and Zverev. The match established a new world record ‘for attendance at a tennis match’, a new record number of 42,517 was reported. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

