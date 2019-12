TennisBalls Shares A Photo Gallery From The Mubadala World Tennis Championships • Nadal, Tsitsipas, & Djokovic

Rafael Nadal of Spain raises his trophy after winning against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the final match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 21 December 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Karen Khachanov of Russia during third place match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 21 December 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action during his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 20 December 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the final at the Mubadala World Tennis Ch?ampionship 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 21 December 2019. EPA-EFE/STR