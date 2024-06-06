WTA Names Portia Archer as New CEO

Photo credit: WTA

The WTA has a new leader with a history of roundball experience.

Portia Archer is new WTA CEO, the Tour announced.

Archer joins the WTA from the NBA, where she held the position of Chief Operating Officer of the NBA G League. She will officially launch her new position as WTA Chief on July 29, 2024.

As Chief Operating Officer of the NBA G League, Archer oversaw all business and commercial operations for the NBA’s development league, driving expansion as well as significant increases in fan engagement and commercial performance.

That is a key skill the WTA hopes she can bring to the Tour.

“The WTA is an organization I have long admired,” Portia Archer said in a statement. “It has pioneered the growth and development of women’s professional sport around the world, and I am excited to have the opportunity to join the team as we deliver our ambitions for the Tour and write the next chapter of the WTA story.”

The appointment of a new CEO allows Steve Simon, currently WTA Chairman and CEO, to assume the role of Chairman, focusing on governance and strategic development.

As CEO, Archer will lead the day-to-day strategy and operations of the Hologic WTA Tour and the WTA’s relationship with its player and tournament members.

Steve Simon, WTA Chairman, said, “I am delighted to welcome Portia to the WTA. She will be a fantastic addition to our leadership team, bringing a wealth of management experience and helping to drive operational excellence across the organization as we work together to further elevate women’s tennis for the benefit of players, fans, partners and tournaments.”