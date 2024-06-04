Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka faces Mirra Andreeva for a spot in the Roland Garros semifinals. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

Roland Garros

Paris, France

Red Clay

May 20-June 9, 2024

Prize Money: €53,500,000

2024 Roland Garros: End of An Era and New Beginning

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic aims to defend his Roland Garros crown and capture a 25th major title. The 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal, who missed the 2023 Roland Garros due to surgery, announced this is likely his French Open farewell. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is reigning Roland Garros women’s champion, playing for her fourth French Open championship in Paris. Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, US Open champion Coco Gauff and red-hot Danielle Collins are among the women’s contenders. Men’s contenders aiming to dethrone Djokovic include world No. 2 Jannik Sinner and world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, who both missed Rome with injury, Rome champion Alexander Zverev and former finalist Casper Ruud.

