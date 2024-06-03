Federer Film: Prime Video Issues Trailer for Federer: 12 Final Days

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Prime Video

Parting is poignant—and personal—for Roger Federer in Federer: Twelve Final Days.

Today, Prime Video debuted the official trailer for Federer: Twelve Final Days and it’s revealing.

The feature-length documentary will premiere in select theaters on June 13th and launch June 20th exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Using home video, behind-the-scenes footage shot as Federer prepared for his final farewell at Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London and extensive interviews from those closest to the Swiss Maestro, the film chronicles Federer’s highly moving farewell to tennis.

We see the emotion as Federer records his retirement announcement, we see a visual burst of the Swiss Maestro’s evolution through home video, we hear wife Mirka’s voice for the first time in a long time and we see Federer’s Big 4 rivals convene for his emotional exit at Laver Cup in London’s iconic O2 Arena.

“Hopefully, I will not be using those tissues, but I’m an emotional guy so we’ll never know,” Federer concedes in a home video right before recording his official retirement announcement.

Here’s a look at the trailer for Federer: Twelve Final Days:

British filmmaker Asif Kapadia, whose highly-regarded 2015 documentary on singer Amy Winehouse, Amy, won the Academy Award for best documentary, heads this project. Kapadia, who has also directed award-winning documentaries on Diego Maradona and race-car driver Ayrton Senna, worked with co-director Joe Sabia on the Federer documentary.

Big 4 rivals—Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray—as well as other star players—are featured as interview subjects in this documentary.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon Prime

The film will also host its World Premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Monday, June 10 in New York City.