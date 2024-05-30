- Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Friday, May 31, 2024
Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Friday, May 31, 2024
-
- Updated: May 30, 2024
Roland Garros
Paris, France
Red Clay
May 20-June 9, 2024
Prize Money: €53,500,000
2024 Roland Garros: End of An Era and New Beginning
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic aims to defend his Roland Garros crown and capture a 25th major title. The 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal, who missed the 2023 Roland Garros due to surgery, announced this is likely his French Open farewell. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is reigning Roland Garros women’s champion, playing for her fourth French Open championship in Paris. Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, US Open champion Coco Gauff and red-hot Danielle Collins are among the women’s contenders. Men’s contenders aiming to dethrone Djokovic include world No. 2 Jannik Sinner and world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, who both missed Rome with injury, Rome champion Alexander Zverev and former finalist Casper Ruud.
Roland Garros Draws 2024
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Mixed Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Results for Thursday, May 30: click here
Order of Play for Frday, May 31: Click here