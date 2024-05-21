Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Dominic Thiem of Austria takes the court in round two of Roland Garros qualifying on Wednesday. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Roland Garros

Paris, France

Red Clay

May 20-June 9, 2024

Prize Money: €53,500,000

2024 Roland Garros: End of An Era and New Beginning

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic aims to defend his Roland Garros crown and capture a 25th major title. The 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal, who missed the 2023 Roland Garros due to surgery, announced this is likely his French Open farewell. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is reigning Roland Garros women’s champion, playing for her fourth French Open championship in Paris. Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, US Open champion Coco Gauff and red-hot Danielle Collins are among the women’s contenders. Men’s contenders aiming to dethrone Djokovic include world No. 2 Jannik Sinner and world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, who both missed Rome with injury, Rome champion Alexander Zverev and former finalist Casper Ruud. Former Roland Garros finalist Dominic Thiem won his opening-round qualifying match on Monday, May 20th.

Roland Garros Draws 2024

Men’s Singles Draw: Coming Soon

Women’s Singles Draw: Coming Soon

Men’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon

Women’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon

Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Results for Tuesday, May 21: click here

Order of Play for Wednesday, May 22: click here