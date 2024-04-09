Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws from Monte-Carlo

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

A right forearm injury has knocked Carlos Alcaraz out of Monte-Carlo.

The Wimbledon champion, who has been practicing in Monte-Carlo with taping around his right forearm, announced his withdrawal on social media.

“I have been working in Monte-Carlo and trying to recover until the last minute from an injured pronator teres in my right arm, but it was not possible and I cannot play!” Alcaraz wrote on social media. “I was really looking forward to playing… See you next year!”

During the recent Sunshine Double, Alcaraz registered a 9-1 record stopping Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev in succession to successfully defend his Indian Wells title then reaching the Miami Open quarterfinals where he lost in straight sets to Grigor Dimitrov.

World No. 3 Alcaraz joins compatriot Rafael Nadal in withdrawing from the season’s first Masters 1000 clay-court event.

Italian lucky loser Lorenzo Sonego replaces the third-seeded Alcaraz in the Monte-Carlo draw and will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in round two.