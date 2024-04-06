Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Schedule for Sunday, April 7, 2024

Lorenzo Musetti takes on Taylor Fritz on Sunday at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Photo credit: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Facebook







Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Monte-Carlo, Monaco

April 7-14, 2024

Prize Money: €5,950,575

Novak Djokovic Returns in Monte-Carlo

Eleven-time champion Rafael Nadal withdrew from Monte-Carlo. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic returns to his home-away-from-home tournament for his first ATP appearance since Indian Wells. Miami Open champion Jannik Sinner, the first Italian in history to hold the ATP No. 2 ranking, is seeded second and will play either Sebastian Korda or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opener. The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2006, is the first of three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments played on clay. The tournament is a player and fan favorite due to its magnificent location, the Monte-Carlo Country Club, and long tradition of champions. King of Clay Rafael Nadal has won 11 titles at the event, including an Open-Era record eight successive titles between 2005-2012.

