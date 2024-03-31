Sinner Defeats Dimitrov for Maiden Miami Title

“He is the best player right now in the world,” Grigor Dimitrov said of Miami Open champion Jannik Sinner. Photo credit: Miami Open/Hard Rock Stadium

Streaking forward, Grigor Dimitrov recoiled as a sliding Jannik Sinner smacked a jolting pass for the break.

Safe space shrinks to a sea shell’s size when Sinner is in full stride across the net.

A ruthless Sinner soared through the final five games destroying Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1 to capture his maiden Miami Open crown today.

A near-flawless performance propels Sinner to world No. 2.

“It’s one of the best tournaments,” Sinner said. “The atmosphere has been amazing throughout the whole [tournament]. his is one of the most special tournaments for me…

“I made final four years ago so it’s good to be back and hope to see you all back next year.”

On the strength of ballistic ball striking, Sinner simply overwhelmed all-court artist Dimitrov giving the Bulgarian little time to breathe or blink. Sinner won 21 of 24 first-serve points, saved the only break point he faced, and commanded the center of the court in a 73-minute triumph.

The 22-year-old Sinner raised his 2024 record to 22-1 becoming the first Italian to win the Miami Open and the first Italian to ever rise to the world No. 2 ranking.

Make no mistake, Sinner is playing the best tennis of any man in the world.

Facing the dynamic Dimitrov today, Sinner delivered a level the man who has brought the one-handed backhand back to the Top 10 could not match.

“[Jannik] he’s been exceptional throughout the whole year, such an amazing tennis game, so congrats so you congrats to your team,” Dimitrov told Sinner afterward. “It’s a pleasure to watch, definitely not to play. Even though I was no match today, I’ve really learned to embrace this tournament.

“It’s been a difficult run out here throughout the years, this year I was so determined to do well that I almost did too well. Even though I’m not the winner today, I feel I’ve won. You guys have embraced me a lot this year. It’s been extremely special to play in front of you, all these night matches, I’m just very grateful and thank you.”

Easter Sunday is the latest championship chapter in Sinner Season. Sinner has won 25 of his last 26 matches, capturing his third title of the season just three months into the new year. Sinner is the first man under age 23 to win three titles in the first three months of a season since Andy Murray back in 2009.

Persistently pounding the Bulgarian’s backhand wing, Sinner was effective cornering Dimitrov on the backhand side then reversing direction to the forehand. Sinner rattled out a pair of errors earning the first break of the second set for 3-1.

A drained Dimitrov set up a smash but sent a wild overhead well wide as Sinner snatched his fourth straight game for a 5-1 lead.

On championship point, Sinner smacked a backhand winner down the line closing his 13th career championship, including his second ATP Masters 1000 championship.