Miami Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, March 29, 2024

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner faces former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of the 2023 Miami Open final. Photo credit: Miami Open/Hard Rock Stadium







Miami Open

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens, Florida

March 17-March 31, 2024

Prize Money: $8,800,000

Singles champions will receive $1.1 million



Sunshine Double Sizzles to Climax in Miami

Tennis rocks the Hard Rock Stadium home of the Miami Dolphins. The Miami Open features the unique stadium within a football stadium center court and the largest video screens in professional tennis. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, the Indian Wells women’s champion, will try to sweep her second Sunshine Doubles in the last three years. Reigning women’s champion Petra Kvitova is out pregnant. Daniil Medvedev, who beat Jannik Sinner in the 2023 Miami Open final is defending men’s champion. Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Casper Ruud in the 2022 final to claim his maiden Masters, is top seed. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal are both out.



