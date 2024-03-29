- Miami Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, March 29, 2024
Miami Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, March 29, 2024
- Updated: March 29, 2024
Miami Open
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
March 17-March 31, 2024
Prize Money: $8,800,000
Singles champions will receive $1.1 million
Sunshine Double Sizzles to Climax in Miami
Tennis rocks the Hard Rock Stadium home of the Miami Dolphins. The Miami Open features the unique stadium within a football stadium center court and the largest video screens in professional tennis. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, the Indian Wells women’s champion, will try to sweep her second Sunshine Doubles in the last three years. Reigning women’s champion Petra Kvitova is out pregnant. Daniil Medvedev, who beat Jannik Sinner in the 2023 Miami Open final is defending men’s champion. Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Casper Ruud in the 2022 final to claim his maiden Masters, is top seed. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal are both out.
Miami Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Friday, March 29 click here