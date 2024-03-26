Carlos Alcaraz struggled at the end of the 2023 campaign, failing to win a title after Wimbledon or reaching a final after Cincinnati. Adding insult to injury (or vice versa), he rolled his ankle in Rio de Janeiro–where he retired from his opening match.



Suddenly, however, it has all turned around for him during the Sunshine Double. The 20-year-old captured the Indian Wells title and is not looking back at the Miami Open. He extended his winning streak to nine matches by beating Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3 during fourth-round competition on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if this is the best game that I’m playing (this season), but without a doubt it’s the best feeling,” Alcaraz commented. “I’m feeling great on the court. I’m moving great–not injured or thinking about the ankle (injury) anymore. I think (this is) the best feeling since last summer.”



The world No. 2 will face Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals after the Bulgarian beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3). Dimitrov improved to 4-0 in that head-to-head series after two hours and 42 minutes.



This is the first time Dimitrov has reached the quarterfinals in Miami. He has reached at least the quarters at all of the other eight Masters 1000 tournaments.

“Finally,” the 32-year-old said. “I knew the last one was missing, honestly. It’s been like a kryptonite for me, this tournament. It was a very tough battle today. Hubi is such an amazing guy. I think above all I was just happy that I could stay in the match and have such a good run. He’s such a tricky competitor–so crafty around the court. I think physically we were both going at each other very hard today. It was a pleasant match, honestly, to play.”



Jannik Sinner also advanced to the last eight, taking care of Christopher O’Connell 6-4, 6-2.

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.